EHP Funds Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

EHP Funds Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,666.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 162,302 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 194.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 102.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 187,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.