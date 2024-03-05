EHP Funds Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

