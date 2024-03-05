EHP Funds Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 797,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

