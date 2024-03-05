Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab worth $42,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.06. The stock had a trading volume of 261,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,413. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

