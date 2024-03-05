EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 325,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,012,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $36,892,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $36,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.68.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

