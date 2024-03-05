Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $126,295.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,047,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,466,909.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,256 shares of company stock worth $474,543.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
