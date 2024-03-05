Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,924. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

