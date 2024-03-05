EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of EastGroup Properties worth $52,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.33. 135,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.45 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

