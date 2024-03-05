East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,702 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.61% of East West Bancorp worth $45,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,407,000. State Street Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 423,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,064. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

