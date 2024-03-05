Earnest Partners LLC Sells 619,391 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619,391 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.38% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $71,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

