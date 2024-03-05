Earnest Partners LLC Sells 39,532 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,532 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $87,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

