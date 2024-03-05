Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,503 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.23% of Myriad Genetics worth $55,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 171,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,805. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

