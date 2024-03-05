Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 62,450 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $59,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. 1,002,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,160. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

