Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 4,635 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $64,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.47. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $275.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

