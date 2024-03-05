Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 250,569 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.09% of CSX worth $57,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 6,317,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

