Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 21,286 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $47,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.69. The stock had a trading volume of 490,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,972. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

