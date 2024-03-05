Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Acuity Brands worth $48,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $363,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 164,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 549,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,957. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.81. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $258.01.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

