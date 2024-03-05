Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,198 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.04% of Cirrus Logic worth $81,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 231,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,789. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

