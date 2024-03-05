Earnest Partners LLC Has $46.97 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 98,714 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $46,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 706,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 346,778 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 11,027,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,537,566. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

