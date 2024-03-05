Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $67,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. 2,163,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,957. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

