Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,782 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.40% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $75,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

