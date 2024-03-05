Earnest Partners LLC Buys 302,099 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $70,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SEE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 641,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,820. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

