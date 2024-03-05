Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $205.91. 2,359,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $213.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

