Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $36,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 96,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

