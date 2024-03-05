Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 1,276,569 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1,055,015.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,569 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $43,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 2,513,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,479. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

