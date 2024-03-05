DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The firm has a market cap of $575.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

