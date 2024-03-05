DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUET Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 1,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. DUET Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

