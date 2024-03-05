DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,736. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

