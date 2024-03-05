DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

DHT.UN opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

