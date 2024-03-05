DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHT.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 38.5 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.68. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.