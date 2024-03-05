DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $132.40 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $134.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

