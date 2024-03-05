Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,290. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,514 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

