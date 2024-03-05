Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,577. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

