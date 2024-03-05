DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

BOOM stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

