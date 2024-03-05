Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.