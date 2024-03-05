Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $87.67. 309,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $89.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

