Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 179,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 193,092 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $89.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 167,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

