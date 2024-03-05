Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 179,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 193,092 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $89.08.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
