Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $49.77

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $48.01. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 19,653,518 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

