Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $54.63

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.63, but opened at $56.60. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 2,294,475 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.