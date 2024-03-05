Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 983,800 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $2,513,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $2,580,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.47. 189,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $754.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.24 million. The company's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

