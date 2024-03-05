Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 698,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,974. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

