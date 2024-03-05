Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,182,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 630,900 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $41.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

