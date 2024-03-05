Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $180.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,651. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $185.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

