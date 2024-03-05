Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $183.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

FANG opened at $178.89 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

