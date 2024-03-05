DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Timothy Hosking Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hosking acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$24,320.00 ($15,792.21).

DGL Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21.

DGL Group Company Profile

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

