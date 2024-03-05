Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFE. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,020,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

