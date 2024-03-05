Desjardins Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$243.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$210.00 to C$243.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$236.75.

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE:WSP opened at C$221.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$197.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$191.49. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$164.32 and a twelve month high of C$223.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

