Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):
- 2/29/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2024 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,633. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
