Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $129.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

