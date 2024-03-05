Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.88.

NYSE:DELL opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

